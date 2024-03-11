Trudeau's pharmacare bill is a legislative nothingburger filled with empty promises

Start your free trial Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries Subscribe E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Bill C-64, An Act respecting pharmacare, isn't actually a pharmacare bill. It's a promise-to-promise pharmacare at a later date.

Tonight, Ezra reads through the legislative mumbo jumbo of a bill that achieves little to nothing for hardworking taxpayers.

In the first few sentences of the legislation, the Trudeau Liberals pledge to outline the principles for Health Minister Mark Holland when reaching bilateral pharmacare agreements with the provinces and territories. It merely promises to consult their federation partners, without outlining considerable details.

On March 22, 2023, the Trudeau Liberals announced its first-ever National Strategy for Drugs for Rare Diseases, with an investment of up to $1.5 billion over three years to increase the affordability of pharmaceuticals for rare diseases.

Should the bill pass, it would provide Holland with the power to make payments on pharmaceutical coverage in certain circumstances, effectively ignoring jurisdiction. Among the areas of coverage include diabetes medication and contraception.

BREAKING: NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says his party's deal to support the Trudeau Liberals is ending on March 1 if a pharmacare bill isn't passed.

"If they break their promise ... the agreement no longer exists," Singh says.https://t.co/IRDTKvQkdt pic.twitter.com/Dvn4AgB2o2 — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) February 13, 2024

Firstly, I don't trust Theresa Tam or her colleagues at Health Canada to tell me what drugs I can and can't take.

Secondly, I'm not sure if this constitutes federal jurisdiction. According to section 91 of the constitution, healthcare and hospitals are provincial jurisdiction.

And thirdly, the Bill merely hopes to establish a committee of experts to make certain recommendations that the minister can then take into consideration.

If that isn't cause for concern, then dumping another $89.5 million to the newly created Canadian Drug Agency over 5 years will.

Again, more funding with the promise of better outcomes without expressly saying how they will achieve those outcomes.

WATCH: @SheilaGunnReid explains what the Justin Trudeau's Liberals are getting in exchange for giving Jagmeet Singh's New Democrats their much-desired pharmacare legislation.



FULL REPORT: https://t.co/acYcmHV36l pic.twitter.com/eAy9hHbtmx — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) February 29, 2024

GUEST: Spencer Fernando on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's inability to handle Canada's anti-Semitic mobs.