Dr. James Lindsay on the Marxist push to make children queer

  • Rebel News
  • March 12, 2024
  • News Analysis
Tonight, Ezra interviews American author Dr. James Lindsay on his latest book, where he discusses the Marxist push to make children queer.

Dr. Lindsay's terrifying new book is about politics and your kids. The Queering of the American Child deals with an issue that exceeds the crudeness of sexuality.

What we have now is queer math, queer history, and even queer science.

How can math be queer? Doesn't queer mean gay? Yes — two plus two can equal five...

This idea is infused with Marxist ideology. It represents the total destruction of societal norms and is a full-fledged attack on basic biology and common sense.

 

Canada Education Gender Social Justice Warriors News Analysis Stop Classroom Grooming transgender
