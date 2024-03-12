Dr. James Lindsay on the Marxist push to make children queer

Tonight, Ezra interviews American author Dr. James Lindsay on his latest book, where he discusses the Marxist push to make children queer.
Dr. Lindsay's terrifying new book is about politics and your kids. The Queering of the American Child deals with an issue that exceeds the crudeness of sexuality.
What we have now is queer math, queer history, and even queer science.
How can math be queer? Doesn't queer mean gay? Yes — two plus two can equal five...
This idea is infused with Marxist ideology. It represents the total destruction of societal norms and is a full-fledged attack on basic biology and common sense.
Dr. James Lindsay joined us on The @EzraLevant Show to discuss the disturbing rise of children being sexualized and encouraged to gender transition in public schools and children’s hospitals.https://t.co/UHtoEf3TjA— Rebel News USA (@RebelNews_USA) August 19, 2022
