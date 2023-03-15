Documents show how school board failed to protect the wellbeing of students and parents

GUEST HOST: David Menzies.

On tonight's episode of the Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies discusses the internal communications of The Halton District School Board (HDSB) relating to Kerry Luc Lemieux, the shop teacher at Oakville Trafalgar High School who presented himself as a grotesque caricature of a woman, complete with fake Z-cup breasts.

Lemieux's behaviour became an international media scandal. After six months and a Freedom of Information request costing over $4,000, documents that reveal the board's response to the scandal have now been released.

The documents showed that the HDSB was more concerned with defending Lemieux than protecting the wellbeing of students and parents. The board ignored parents' questions about Lemieux's motives and gave the media a runaround, issuing nonsensical politically correct statements.

Even though the board kept records of the press coverage surrounding the scandal, they did not take any action against Lemieux, despite international embarrassment.

It is clear that the board prioritized radical transgenderism over the concerns of parents and students. The board even went so far as to protect Lemieux, who was running the school board in effect, and to provide police protection for him. It appears that the board's unofficial slogan is, "If it's good, it's trans, and if it's trans, it's good."

The HDSB's behaviour was despicable, particularly when it allowed an innocent teacher at Oakville Trafalgar to be misidentified as Lemieux. This teacher was falsely named as the Z-cup drag queen, causing embarrassment and grief.

The board's director of education, Curtis Ennis He/Him, was more concerned with gender identity matters than correcting the record. Heather Francey, the board's communications person, did not communicate effectively, as her Twitter account was locked.

It is unclear why the board allowed the misinformation to be reported, but it may have been laziness, incompetence, or even maliciousness. Whatever the reason, the board failed to protect the wellbeing of students and parents, which is its primary responsibility. The HDSB needs to be accountable and transparent, but it has shown itself to be neither. Its trustees are hopelessly woke and entitled, believing that they are experts on everything from labor law to transgenderism.

The board needs to change its priorities and put the wellbeing of students and parents first. It needs to be more transparent and accountable, providing actual information to the media and correcting misinformation when it arises. It needs to stop protecting teachers who behave inappropriately and focus on creating a safe and supportive learning environment for all students.

The HDSB's handling of the Kerry Luc Lemieux scandal was a failure to protect the wellbeing of students and parents. The board prioritized radical transgenderism over the concerns of parents and students, and even protected a teacher who presented himself as a grotesque caricature of a woman. The board needs to change its priorities and focus on creating a safe and supportive learning environment for all students.

GUEST: Derek Sloan discusses his new book Glorious And Free.