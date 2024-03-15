The Irish people answer the question, 'What is a woman?': Ben Scallan on the Irish constitutional referendum

Tonight, the Irish people answer the question, "What is a woman?"

Ezra Levant is joined by Ben Scallan, correspondent for Gript Media, to discuss the recent Irish referendum win, after it was proposed that the word "mother" should be removed from the Irish constitution.

Article 41 of the Irish constitution reads, in part, "The state shall therefore endeavour to ensure that mothers shall not be obliged by economic necessity to engage in Labor to the neglect of their duties in the home."

Have you ever seen words like "family," "mother," and "woman" in a constitution, in such a healthy way? This article puts the family on a pedestal above grubby politicians. Grubby politicians didn't like that one bit and they proposed in a referendum to remove these words. They said it was about progress and moving Ireland forward. Well, the people had something to say about that.

GUEST: Ben Scallan, political correspondent for Gript Media.

