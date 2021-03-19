China humiliates America on American soil; and humiliates Canada everywhere

Did you see this incredible exchange? It was in Alaska, where Joe Biden’s new Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, was meeting with his counterpart from the Chinese Communist Party. So they were on American soil.

But how did you think that would go? Cameras rolling, and a smooth-talking liberal dresses down China. Have you ever heard of the concept of “saving face”? That’s a concept many cultures follow, but it’s particularly strong in China, and particularly strong for a dictatorship. And China knew that was coming — and they smashed him in reply. They said: we used to respect you but we realize that was wrong. We used to think you were strong, but we realize you are not.

And in fact, they proceeded to throw in his face the Black Lives Matter claims that America is racist.

Trump was China’s toughest enemy in fifty years. But they never disrespected him. Biden is completely compromised by China, by the way — just look at his son, Hunter Biden, basically a Chinese intelligence asset — but they just abuse him and abuse him, and they want the world to see it and to know it.

But the only person lower than that is our guy, Justin Trudeau.

I say this, because today, the first of the Two Michaels, Michael Spavor, was on trial in China.

I say on trial, because that’s what it’s called, but it was no trial. They don’t have real trials in China. They’re show trials. It’s like those elections that Saddam Hussein used to have, where he got 99% of the vote. That’s not a real vote, guys. It was just the illusion of a vote, for propaganda at home and abroad.

The Globe and Mail’s Nathan VanderKlippe was there, and I’m glad he was — I chide the Globe, and they’re on the take for Trudeau’s government bail-out, but I cannot deny that they have Canada’s most skeptical coverage of the Chinese Communist Party, and I am grateful for that, as both a reader and a citizen.

Let me show you some of VanderKlippe’s tweets on the subject — because he wasn’t allowed inside the courthouse. Because on-one was. Because it’s not real. It’s a sham.

Our cowardly prime minister hasn’t said a thing about the trial — at least as of the moment I write this.

So yeah. Two humiliations in one day for China. They’re the new superpower, my friends.

NEXT: Benjamin Weingarten (@BHWeingarten on Twitter) on China and Joe Biden.

FINALLY: Your messages to me!