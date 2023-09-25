Justin Trudeau calls you a Nazi – but he literally cheered for an actual Nazi SS officer

In a startling display of ignorance and hypocrisy, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau managed to offend not only the Jewish community but also anyone with a basic understanding of history on Yom Kippur, the Jewish Day of Atonement.

Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra calls out Trudeau's decision to invite a former Nazi SS officer, Yaroslav Hunka, to Parliament – A slap in the face to those who suffered at the hands of the Nazis and a gross misjudgment by the Canadian leader.

Trudeau's attempt to downplay Hunka's past by referring to him as "a Ukrainian Canadian war veteran from the Second World War who fought for Ukrainian independence against the Russians" and "a Ukrainian hero and a Canadian hero" is a glaring distortion of the truth.

While many Ukrainians were conscripted into the German Wehrmacht during the war, Hunka's voluntary service in Hitler's SS is an entirely different matter.

The SS was responsible for some of the most heinous crimes of the Holocaust, including the mass murder of Jews, Poles, and other innocent civilians.

It's inconceivable that Trudeau and his team were unaware of Hunka's background, especially given the high-security nature of the event.

The Speaker of the House, the Prime Minister, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky were all present, and security checks would have been thorough.

Trudeau's attempt to deflect blame onto the Speaker is a feeble excuse that does not hold water.

This incident is not an isolated one. Trudeau's previous associations with individuals who hold troubling beliefs, such as Holocaust denier Andrij Melnyk, raise serious questions about his judgment and values.

It appears that Trudeau is willing to cozy up to anyone for political gain, regardless of their beliefs or actions.

The most troubling aspect of this entire debacle is the lack of accountability. Instead of apologizing for the egregious oversight and showing genuine remorse, Trudeau and his government have resorted to deflection and denial.

Their refusal to take responsibility for their actions is an insult to the memory of Holocaust victims and a disgrace to the Canadian people.

In the end, Trudeau's decision to invite a former Nazi SS officer to Parliament and the subsequent attempts to downplay and deflect responsibility reveal a disturbing lack of moral clarity and leadership.

It's a stain on Canada's reputation, and it's a betrayal of the values of inclusivity and tolerance that the country claims to uphold.

Justin Trudeau should be held accountable for his actions, and Canadians deserve better from their Prime Minister.