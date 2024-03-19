Trudeau's Liberal-NDP cabal vies to become Canada's leading pro-Hamas government

Start your free trial Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries Subscribe E-transfer (Canada):

Tonight, Ezra Levant assesses Parliament's nosedive amid the Liberal-NDP push to become Canada's leading pro-Hamas party. What a disgrace.

Last night was an emotion brought by the NDP. Their leader Jagmeet Singh appeared ecstatic after their pro-Hamas motion passed.

The non-binding motion on Palestinian statehood passed a non-binding vote in the House of Commons Monday evening, earning the support of Liberal Jewish MP Ya’ara Saks.

It passed in the eleventh hour of debate after the New Democrats passed 14 last-minute amendments proposed by the Liberal Party.

Among the amendments included support for "the establishment of the State of Palestine as part of a negotiated two-state solution." The first reading of the motion called for Canada to unilaterally recognize a Palestinian State.

With the exception of MPs Anthony Housefather, Marco Mendicino, and Ben Carr, the entire Liberal caucus supported the controversial motion, Saks included.

Sponsored by NDP foreign affairs critic Heather McPherson, the motion also called upon Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to demand a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Israel launched a military campaign in the Gaza Strip following acts of terror on October 7 by Hamas, which left 1,200 dead in southern Israel, mostly civilians, and nearly 240 Israelis and foreign nationals taken hostage.

Gaza’s health ministry claims the conflict has left more than 31,000 people dead and displaced nearly two million more, with the majority of victims being either women or children. Those statistics remain disputed.

Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner reiterated that foreign policy can't be altered on the fly with "an eleventh-hour" amendment process.

"This is such a serious issue and it's so important that Canada shows leadership and gets it right," Rempel Garner told CBC News ahead of the vote. "So, what happened is very much the exact opposite of that."

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly emerged from the vote proud of their efforts to find "common ground" on an issue that "Canadians have been very concerned about."

Before the vote, she informed MPs that the Liberal approach to the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict would not change, regardless of the result.

Alongside Saks, she met with West Bank President Mahmoud Abbas Thursday evening, an avid anti-Semite, Holocaust denier and terrorism supporter.

The current climate within Parliament on Israel-Palestine represents a swift departure from former Prime Minister Stephen Harper's support for the Jewish state.

"The understanding that it is right to support Israel because, after generations of persecution, the Jewish people deserve their own homeland and deserve to live safely and peacefully in that homeland," he said during a speech to the Israeli Knesset.

"Let me repeat that: Canada supports Israel because it is right to do so."