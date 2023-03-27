CBC had 54 human rights complaints in 12 years

GUEST HOST: Sheila Gunn Reid

The number is likely much higher based on the weird way the total number was tabulated. It appears multiple complaints were rolled into one to bring the numbers down.

The state broadcaster currently has at least one full-time journalist focusing on human rights and justice issues and about 28,000 stories on the network's news website if you search "human rights."

With the laser-like focus of the Mother Corp on human rights, one might expect it to have a squeaky-clean human rights track record of its own.

But that would be a wrongful assumption.

According to exclusive access to information records obtained by Rebel News, the CBC had 54 total human rights complaints and a bizarre way of counting them, resulting in lower than all numbers.

We sent a "request to provide the number of complaints filed against the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation between 2008 and 2020, separated by two groupings of grounds of discrimination:

Complaints based on the grounds of national or ethnic origin, age, skin colour or race; and

Complaints based on all other grounds specified in the Canadian Human Rights Act, such as

religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, marital status, family status, genetic characteristics, pardoned status or disability."

From 2008 to 2012, CBC faced ten human rights complaints under the first criteria and 16 under the second, for 19 total complaints. See what I mean? Government math.

From 2013 to 2017, CBC had 14 human rights complaints under the first criteria and another 11 under the second, for a total of 17, although the number should be 25.

From 2018 to 2020, CBC had 13 human rights complaints under the first criteria and 19 under the second, for 18 (that math again) human rights complaints—the numbers for the two-year interval equaled the four-year intervals which proceeded it.

Over 12 years -2008 to 2020- the CBC faced 37 complaints under the first criteria and 46 under the second, for 83 total complaints if one uses regular, non-governmental math. The CBC claims these numbers add up to 54.

CBC, I think the phone call is coming from inside the house.

