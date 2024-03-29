The Best of Rebel News in 2024 (So Far)

Tonight, the best of Rebel News so far this year.

It's hard to believe how much has happened already in 2024. There have been so many things that we've covered as journalists and so many things that have happened to us, including to our star journalist David Menzies. So today we're going to review the best of 2024 so far.

GUEST: Including the recent 2024 highlights of Rebel News journalists Sheila Gunn Reid, Alexa Lavoie, David Menzies, Drea Humphrey, and more.