Legal immigrants fleeing persecution and violence suffer under Trudeau's open border policies

GUEST HOST: Sheila Gunn Reid

Canadian families struggling to reunite with their loved ones in Iran are suffering the consequences of the Liberal government's open border policies.

These families are attempting to navigate the legal immigration process, but are being hindered by the slow processing times and the prioritization of illegal border crossers.

In a recent interview conducted by Rebel News reporter Adam Soos, Calgary Conservative MP Tom Kmeic highlighted the plight of Canadian-Iranian couples separated by bureaucratic red tape.

The Iranian spouses, living in a country characterized by a lack of civil rights and rampant violence, face years of waiting before being granted permission to join their Canadian partners.

This situation not only exposes the Iranian spouses to potential danger and even death, but also forces the couples to delay starting their families.

Despite claims by Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland that the Liberal government is feminist, these policies seem to contradict such a commitment.

On the other hand, illegal border crossers are experiencing a vastly different reality. Conservative MP Leanne Rood's order paper question revealed that since Trudeau took office, 105,315 asylum seekers have crossed into Canada via Roxham Road, the infamous border crossing between Quebec and upstate New York.

These asylum seekers are accommodated at taxpayer expense, with Canadians having paid over $128 million for hotels so far. Meanwhile, the number of illegal border crossers continues to rise, with 9,000 entering the country in January and February 2023 alone.

This stark contrast between the treatment of legal immigrants and illegal border crossers raises questions about the priorities of the Liberal government.

While families attempting to reunite through legal channels face prolonged separation and potential danger, those crossing the border illegally receive a welcoming reception.

The plight of these families is further compounded by the historical context of Canada's relationship with Iran. In 2012, then-Prime Minister Stephen Harper closed Canada's Iranian Embassy and expelled Iranian diplomats due to safety concerns.

The ongoing dangers faced by Iranians, particularly those married to Canadians, make the delays in processing their applications all the more concerning.

As Kmeic warns, it's only a matter of time before someone is killed in Iran while waiting to be reunited with their Canadian spouse. The government's prioritization of illegal border crossers over those attempting to follow the legal process sends a discouraging message to those hoping to build a life in Canada.

Why anyone would attempt to navigate the legal immigration process in Trudeau's Canada?

It is crucial for the government to address these disparities and prioritize the needs of families seeking reunification.

On a positive note, legal victories are being achieved for those advocating against the current immigration policies. Chad Williamson, a lawyer at Williamson Law, recently secured a major win on behalf of over two dozen truckers charged during an anti-mandate demonstration at the Coutts border crossing.

For the sake of those Canadian families awaiting reunification, the government must reevaluate its immigration policies and prioritize the needs of those attempting to navigate the legal process.

GUEST: Chad Williamson joins Sheila to discuss the latest Democracy Fund win.