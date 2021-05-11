Public health top docs are the new unelected, non-accountable politicians

  • May 11, 2021
Remove Ads

GUEST HOST: David Menzies

A key catalyst for the non-medical misery this pandemic has spawned is a new kind of unelected, non-accountable politician.

It sounds like I am describing a dictator. But I call them “doctators” because these tyrants tend to have medical degrees. And they know best. Just ask them.

But when the smoke settles and the dust clears and COVID-19 is a long forgotten nightmare fading away in the rear-view mirror of history, one thing is certain: we must have inquiries as to how it is that public health officers got to wield such incredible power.

Like the power to shutdown and lockdown and change locks on businesses and even sic the riot police on eateries and churches and gymnasiums – even though there is virtually no evidence of such places being super-spreader crucibles.

And who exactly are these medical health brainiacs?

GUEST: Marc Morano (@ClimateDepot on Twitter) on the fake meat business.

FINALLY: Your messages to us!

Coronavirus Ontario
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Rebel News Plus Redirect
  • By Rebel News

Watch full-length, in-depth, TV-style shows from your favorite Rebel reporters

Subscribe to RebelNews+

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.