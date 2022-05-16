Finland wants Canadian soldiers to promise to fight Russia if they invade. Should we agree?

I saw this out of the blue. No vote in Parliament, not even a debate. Just a tweet:
Finland, one of Canada’s closest partners and friends, would make an invaluable contribution to the Alliance. Canada will support #Finland’s application for @NATO membership. https://t.co/Q08P3ndCxr— Foreign Policy CAN (@CanadaFP) May 15, 2022
Oh. So that’s how Canada works these days.
GUEST: Spencer Fernando (@SpencerFernando) on Pierre Poilievre's 38-point lead over Jean Charest in the race to be the next leader of the Conservative Party of Canada.
FINALLY: Your messages to me!
Spread the Word!
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.