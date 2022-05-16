Finland wants Canadian soldiers to promise to fight Russia if they invade. Should we agree?

I saw this out of the blue. No vote in Parliament, not even a debate. Just a tweet:

Finland, one of Canada’s closest partners and friends, would make an invaluable contribution to the Alliance. Canada will support #Finland’s application for @NATO membership. https://t.co/Q08P3ndCxr — Foreign Policy CAN (@CanadaFP) May 15, 2022

Oh. So that’s how Canada works these days.

