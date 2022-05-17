Ontario had its election debate, but what was the difference among the candidates?

I don't know who amongst you watched the livestream last night, Sheila Gunn Reid and myself co-anchored a four hour broadcast built around the Ontario provincial election and their leaders' debate.

Four hours was long to begin with, but it felt like four days.

It was excruciating, I can only imagine what Sheila went through — she doesn't even live in Ontario but she was helping me cover it. It must've been twice as awful for her.

The debate was run by two government journalists, Steve Paikin and Althia Raj, so it was what you'd expect.

The rules were rigged from the very beginning; rigged to keep out small conservative parties that have popped up in Ontario and keep the Green Party in.

GUEST: Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) on the upcoming UCP leadership review of Premier Jason Kenney.

FINALLY: Your messages to me!