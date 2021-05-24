Canada is now one of the worst places to be a Christian pastor

  • May 24, 2021
I'm Jewish, but I care about the persecution of Christians around the world. That may be one of the reasons why I do care about it — because I know from the history of the Jewish people what religious persecution can be like, especially for minorities.

There are parts of the world, like the Middle East and China where Christians are minorities, and the nature of Christians is to turn the other cheek. And so, sometimes, other Christian allies are not as strong, not as forceful in defending the interests of Christians.

On tonight's show, we'll go over Rebel News' coverage of Christian persecution right here in Canada.

