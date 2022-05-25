Rebel News Banner Ad - RebelNews+ Gift Memberships

Canadian journalists complain that their job is harder than that of our soldiers and firemen — I wish I were kidding

  • May 25, 2022
  • News Analysis
Remove Ads

I saw this today from a Globe and Mail journalist. I was shocked, but not surprised.

That reporter linked to a press release from the Canadian Journalism Forum on Violence and Trauma: 

'Alarming levels of stress' harming mental health of Canadian journalists and media workers

On tonight's show, we'll look at both the press release and the underlying study, too.

GUEST: Alex Epstein (@AlexEpstein)

FINALLY: Your messages to me!

Media Party News Analysis
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Rebel News Plus Redirect
  • By Rebel News

Watch full-length, in-depth, TV-style shows from your favourite Rebel reporters

Subscribe to RebelNews+

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.