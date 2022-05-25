Canadian journalists complain that their job is harder than that of our soldiers and firemen — I wish I were kidding

I saw this today from a Globe and Mail journalist. I was shocked, but not surprised.
Report details "alarming levels of stress" for mental health of Canadian journalists and media workers.— Kristy Kirkup (@kkirkup) May 25, 2022
Survey from Nov. 1 and Dec. 18, 2021 revealed health impacts resulting from events of the last 4 years:
-69 % report anxiety
-46 % report depression
-15 % PTSD#journalism
That reporter linked to a press release from the Canadian Journalism Forum on Violence and Trauma:
'Alarming levels of stress' harming mental health of Canadian journalists and media workers
On tonight's show, we'll look at both the press release and the underlying study, too.
GUEST: Alex Epstein (@AlexEpstein)
FINALLY: Your messages to me!
