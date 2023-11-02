Catching up with Avi Yemini after his journalistic tour of duty in Israel

E-transfer (Canada):

Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra broadcasts from London where he's attending the ARC Conference, an assembly of more than 1,700 individuals from 70 nations, to champion the cause of liberty.

The ARC Conference, the brainchild of renowned scholar Jordan Peterson, stands as a robust intellectual counterweight to the World Economic Forum's globalist agenda and authoritarian leanings.

This international congregation, resembling a living embodiment of diverse X, formerly known as Twitter, feeds brought to life.

Joining Ezra on tonight's show is Rebel News Australia reporter Avi Yemini, who has made his way to the UK after a journalistic tour of duty, reporting on the Middle East conflict from the turbulent Israel-Gaza border.

🚨#BREAKING: My book event TONIGHT in London is STILL ON AT NEW VENUE after threats from Antifa and other Hamas supporters



Details about a secret rebooked venue sent to ticketholders only because LONDON ISN’T SAFE FOR JEWS.https://t.co/jT8MmeCWUX — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) November 2, 2023

Avi's journey was not just a journalistic endeavor but a personal odyssey, where his encounters with the Israel-Hamas conflict became tales of resilience and courage. Avi debriefs Ezra on his time in Israel and gives his thoughts on the lasting impacts of the tragic events of October 7.

Ezra also catches up with Amanda Achtman on the global fight against government directed suicide.