To be candid, I am more worried about life in Canada than Israel following the Jewish 9/11 — Ezra Levant Show

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra interviews Candice Malcolm, Founder and Editor-In-Chief of True North, on the evils of anti-Semitism following the largest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust.

On October 7, 2023 - nearly 50 years to the day since the Yom Kippur War - thousands of Iran-backed terrorists circumvented Israel's state-of-the-art defense to slaughter more than 1,400 Israeli citizens and foreign nationals of mostly Jewish descent. Subject to torture, rape and mutilation, noncombatant Jews faced unspeakable horrors that weekend.

Hundreds more remain captive in the Gaza Strip, with diplomatic and military efforts underway to ensure their safe return.

Aerial view of the '100k March for Gaza' in Ottawa, where they call for a ceasefire to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. https://t.co/0UqW9Nz6sn pic.twitter.com/VAuDE6qmL2 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 5, 2023

In the aftermath of Islamic Jihad, anti-Semitism reared its ugly face to intimidate Jews in their homesteads and communities abroad, and on social media. Millions endorsed anti-Israel protests in Canada and across the globe, including a 'Global Day of Jihad' six days later.

The participants gloated and cheered the barbarism and butchery of the Jewish people. In fact, some endorsed further carnage.

In particular, one 'protestor' in Canada called the Islamic terror attacks "literally a small response."

"Hamas is our freedom fighters," he said.

Even Ontario NDP MPP Sarah Jama chimed in at Hamilton's city hall, chanting: "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free!"

'From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free!' Fired NDP MPP Sarah Jama passionately shouted to the crowd in front of Hamilton’s city hall while calling for a ceasefire as Hamas holds over 200 people hostage.https://t.co/au548neR0h — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) November 7, 2023

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has repeatedly called for a ceasefire to the Israel-Hamas war.

He urged Hamas, a designated terror group, to release hostages, while pledging tens of millions more in aid for displaced Palestinians that could end up in the coffers of Hamas leadership.

Nevertheless, Canada's prime minister maintains his noble desire for "innocent civilians in Gaza, and, increasingly, in the West Bank" to receive protection.

Trudeau calls for a "humanitarian pause" in the Israel-Hamas conflict.



He calls on Hamas to release hostages, more aid for Palestinians and demands protection for "innocent civilians in Gaza, and, increasingly, in the West Bank, including from extremist settlers." pic.twitter.com/hZ3uhJChQd — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 3, 2023

According to an October 13 wartime "concept paper" penned by the Israeli government, Canada's "lenient" immigration policy bodes well for the hypothetical transfer of displaced persons fleeing the ongoing war.

Upon hearing of the document, the neighbouring Arab states of Egypt and Jordan said an emphatic no to Palestinian refugees.

With the federal government in the process of repatriating 59 Palestinians to Canada, it remains unclear if those efforts will also include others from the Gaza Strip.

The uncertainty at the southern U.S. border and the 49th parallel also poses an unheralded risk to our sovereignty - could Hamas terrorists infiltrate Canada courtesy of 'open door' policies? And by extension, pose an existential threat to our way of life as a liberal democracy?

On November 6, two Jewish institutions in Montreal were firebombed, suffering minor damage.

Amidst a clash of civilizations, the social cohesion of multicultural Canada hangs on by a thread - in the grey area between rebellion and retaliation.