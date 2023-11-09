The Hamas hate rallies continue across the US and Canada. How long until a Jew gets shot?

Start your free trial Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries Subscribe E-transfer (Canada):

The recent wave of pro-Hamas demonstrations in North America has turned violent and deadly, posing a serious threat to the Jewish community, Ezra highlights on tonight's show.

On November 9th, a Jewish man who was holding an Israeli flag was fatally stabbed in Los Angeles by a Muslim professor who sympathized with Hamas. The coroner ruled the death as a homicide, which implies a deliberate killing.

Don't think for a second that this is organic. The dictatorship of Iran has organized annual "Al Quds Day" hate rallies in Toronto -- they've simply moved them into streets and subway stations now. Additional organization and funding provided by public sector unions. https://t.co/3qAILE0eqW — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) November 9, 2023

This was not an isolated incident, but part of a pattern of antisemitic attacks fuelled by the Hamas propaganda.

On the same day, another group of Hamas supporters tried to disrupt a private event at the Museum of Tolerance, where the Israeli actress Gal Gadot was showing a video series produced by the Israeli government. The videos depicted the horrific and brutal attacks that Hamas has launched against Israel and its civilians.

What an abusive freak.



It would be like a skinhead going into a Black-owned restaurant and abusing the staff there. With his child.



They've seen what they can get away with. They've seen the Liberal Hamas Caucus. The impotent police.



Do you doubt violence is coming? https://t.co/Fjishy7ehI — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) November 9, 2023

Some of the footage was so disturbing that it was not made public, but only shown to select audiences around the world.

The Museum of Tolerance, which is dedicated to promoting respect and understanding among different groups, was surrounded by angry protesters who chanted slogans against Israel and Jews.

What is the point of police if they just stand around?



But obviously they have been instructed that way by their police chief. They are not to lay a finger on Hamas extremists -- even in private property, even in banks.



Masked thugs in banks. https://t.co/4f3cZmgLkN — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) November 9, 2023

They waved Palestinian flags and signs that accused Israel of genocide and apartheid. A news helicopter captured the scene of the chaos and the police intervention.

Los Angeles is not the only city where such incidents have occurred. In New York, which has the largest Jewish population in the US, there have been several clashes between pro-Hamas and pro-Israel demonstrators. The police have struggled to contain the violence and prevent further escalation.

The Liberal Hamas Caucus is making Canada the most anti-Israel, antisemitic country in the G7. https://t.co/3OEjAQt8nZ — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) November 9, 2023

These events show that the Hamas hate rallies are not peaceful expressions of solidarity, but dangerous provocations that endanger the lives and rights of Jews in North America. How long will it take before another Jew is killed?

