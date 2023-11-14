Beyond 'doom-scrolling' through the propaganda pipeline — not everything is as bleak as it seems

Start your free trial Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries Subscribe E-transfer (Canada):

Tonight, Ezra examines the alternate reality generated by a world dominated by smartphones and how the younger generation's perceptions are shaped by platforms like TikTok, owned by the Chinese giant Bytedance.

A significant conduit for information, TikTok exposes Western teens to a cocktail of propaganda — pro-China, pro-Russia, pro-Hamas. As a news commentator, it can be intriguing, delving into perspectives often absent from mainstream media. However, Ezra questions the impact on younger minds lacking historical context and a strong sense of identity.

The unprecedented direct influence of foreign dictatorships and propaganda networks on our youth raises concerns. Unlike any era before, this digital pipeline fosters alternative narratives, potentially molding perspectives that question patriotism, endorse violence, and normalize antisemitism.

While we all can now explore diverse viewpoints with ease, the danger lies in the emotional impact of consuming excessive enemy propaganda. Recent incidents, such as CTV's misleading coverage of a Hamas attack and the vandalism of a synagogue, highlight the media's role in shaping narratives.

Canadian peace activist Vivian Silver, who went missing after Hamas attack, has died. https://t.co/fR6XfiN9uE — CTV News (@CTVNews) November 13, 2023

Doom-scrolling through bleak news can take a toll, but amidst the chaos, pockets of positive developments emerge. Notably, a quarter million people peacefully marched in Washington, D.C., supporting Israel and denouncing antisemitism. This diverse crowd, including Democrats, offers a glimmer of hope, challenging the narrative that the entire party has embraced extremist views.

Such instances provide reassurance that not everyone has succumbed to a distorted reality.

As Trudeau grapples with plummeting poll numbers, his handling of the Hamas-Israel conflict appears pivotal and he risks losing support from both extremes. Paradoxically, the United Arab Emirates emerges as an unlikely safe haven for Jews, staunchly rejecting pro-Hamas sentiments.

In a world bombarded by information, the challenge lies in discerning truth from propaganda, urging us to step back, reevaluate, and seek a more balanced understanding.

GUEST: Sue Ann Levy, senior Toronto reporter speaks on the rising anti-Israel activism indoctrinating school kids.