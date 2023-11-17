A Toronto Jewish school received a bomb threat, prompting evacuations. Who is organizing these antisemitic attacks?

Tonight, Ezra Levant discusses the bomb threat made against staff and students at the Tanenbaum Community Hebrew Academy of Toronto Friday afternoon.

In the aftermath of Islamic Jihad, antisemitism reared its ugly face to intimidate Jews in their homesteads and communities abroad, and on social media. Millions endorsed anti-Israel protests in Canada and across the globe, including a 'Global Day of Jihad' six days later.

The participants gloated and cheered the barbarism and butchery of the Jewish people. In fact, some endorsed further carnage.

In particular, one 'protestor' in Canada called the Islamic terror attacks "literally a small response."

"Hamas is our freedom fighters," he said.

Even Ontario NDP MPP Sarah Jama chimed in at Hamilton's city hall, chanting: "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free!"

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has repeatedly called for a ceasefire to the Israel-Hamas war.

He urged Hamas, a designated terror group, to release hostages, while pledging tens of millions more in aid for displaced Palestinians that could end up in the coffers of Hamas leadership.

GUEST: Adam Soos, Reporter at Rebel News, who interviewed Conservative Jewish pundit Ben Shapiro at the Grey Eagle Event Centre in Calgary.