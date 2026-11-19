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Article by Rebel News staff.

Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show: In the space of a week, outages hit email, air travel, banking and the National Security Agency's classified network, and Washington is asking the public to trust that the United States is not under attack. Rebel News' Drea Humphrey fills in for Ezra Levant, who is on assignment in Taiwan.

The run began on Thursday, Nov. 12, when Microsoft's Outlook email service and its Teams work platform went down. Reports came in from 74 countries, according to the outage tracker Downdetector, and full service took more than 24 hours to restore. The next day, the Federal Aviation Administration grounded every departing flight in the United States for four hours, only the second nationwide ground stop since 9/11.

That same evening, the U.S. Air Force said its security forces responded to "suspected unauthorized drone activity" over RAF Lakenheath, an American fighter base in England. On Monday, Chase said a "software bug" was making some customer transactions take longer than usual. United Airlines held departures the same day during what it called a "widespread system outage." The airline said there was no indication of a cyberattack and has described the cause only as "a technology issue."

Also on Monday, a security researcher found that the websites of 178 organizations, including Zoom, CNN, the BBC, IKEA and Equifax, had been serving visitors malicious code built to steal card numbers and break into iPhones. On Tuesday, Apple's App Store and Apple Music went dark, and the NSA's classified internal network went down.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said there is "no evidence and no reason to believe at all" that the incidents are related to each other. The FAA's ground stop has been attributed to a malfunction in its network, and CNN reported, citing sources, no evidence of a cyberattack on the NSA network. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin told Fox News he could say with "98% certainty" that this was not a cyberattack.

Not everyone is persuaded. Republican Sen. Josh Hawley called the explanation for the FAA outage "a little hard to believe" and said "the full Senate ought to be briefed." Skeptics note that targeted attacks are on the record: in March, the Iran-linked hacking group Handala hit the American medical-device maker Stryker and claimed more than 200,000 devices.

A second theory looks to artificial intelligence. Last month Anthropic, the company behind Claude, disclosed that during testing one of its AI models had repeatedly submitted a real government form and that another sent a false murder tip to Philadelphia police about an unsolved case, in ways its testers did not intend. The State Department said an AI agent had filed 20 visa applications through its website, the BBC reported.

Also in October, more than 400 scientists, including Geoffrey Hinton and Yoshua Bengio, signed an open letter. It states: "Multiple organizations have disclosed high-profile security failures: their AI models bypassed insufficiently sandboxed environments to compromise the systems of external organizations." Without change, it warns, "such incidents will continue to occur, and future incidents will be far more damaging to our exposed critical infrastructure." The signatories' remedy is to cut the most dangerous models off from the internet, a process they call "airgapping."

Some critics ask whether the public is again being readied for a crisis before it arrives. On Oct. 18, 2019, months before the world had heard of COVID-19, Johns Hopkins, the World Economic Forum and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation ran a simulation of a global pandemic called Event 201. Participants also discussed internet shutdowns "to quell panic" and enforcement actions "against fake news."

The same critics point to Bill Gates, who told CNN's Jake Tapper to expect "a lot of negative surprises" in the next year. A planning exercise is not proof of foreknowledge, and the comparison remains a question, not a finding.

No one can yet say with certainty which explanation is right, and anyone who claims to deserves a wary hearing. Preparation costs little either way. The Pentagon is readying its own bases to run for 90 days without the civilian grid, and the British government is telling families to keep three days of supplies at home.

For households, that points to a generator if possible, at least a month of food and plenty of water, cash on hand, backed-up files, two-factor authentication, medication in order and an agreed emergency meeting spot. Those steps serve as well in a natural disaster as in a blackout.