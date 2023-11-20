World leaders and sleepers: A sobering assessment of Joe Biden's presidency

  • Rebel News
  • November 20, 2023
  • News Analysis
From Russia to Israel to Taiwan, the world burns as Joe Biden Staggers his way through his presidency.

Tonight, Ben Weingarten joins Ezra Levant for a special interview to discuss the walking disaster that is Joe Biden.

Ezra and Ben will touch on Biden's visit with Xi Jinping, his deal with Iran, and plans to derail Donald Trump's candidacy.

Their conversation delves into the Biden administration's strategies, drawing attention to potential puppeteering behind the scenes and the implication on America's future, as "sleeper cells" determined to weaken the West infiltrate the country's institutions.

