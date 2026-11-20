BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Cancel anytime

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features $8 Per month CAD Producers Club Our top supporters View RebelNews.com without ads

Cancel anytime

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features

Invites to producers club only events

Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com

Free gifts for members, like signed books $22 Per month CAD

Article by Rebel News staff.

Sports and politics seldom mix well, and the latest example is next month's World Junior Hockey Championships in Edmonton and Red Deer. After a four-year absence, the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled that the International Ice Hockey Federation must let Russian national teams compete again. Prime Minister Mark Carney's response was blunt: no Russian team will play in Alberta on his watch, because "this is a decision we take on our own."

But guest host David Menzies notes the prime minister is far less defiant with other international bodies. Carney has said he would honour the International Criminal Court's arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should he ever touch down in Canada. Israeli government spokesperson Shosh Bedrosian urged Carney to reconsider, and called Canada's recognition of a Palestinian state "a prize for terrorism" that "only poured fuel on an antisemitic fire in Canada."

So why must the unelected, anti-Israel ICC be obeyed, while hockey's governing body can be ignored? David argues Carney only bows to an international body when it reflects his own politics. He also looks back at the failed Moscow and Los Angeles Olympic boycotts, and at FIFA letting Iran play in the World Cup while it shunts Israel into the European qualifying division.

Then, Ezra Levant joins David from Taiwan with the latest from his special mission there.