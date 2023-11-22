An explosion at the Canada-U.S. border — was it terrorism? Meanwhile, Geert Wilders wins Dutch election

Tonight, Ezra highlights the breaking news of an explosion that rattled the Canada-U.S. border near Niagara Falls, sparking immediate speculation about terrorism amid a tense global atmosphere.

The incident, captured from various angles, initially appeared as a deliberate act involving high explosives. However, as details unfolded, a new theory emerged and some dismissed terror attack concerns.

UPDATE ON THE NIAGARA VEHICLE EXPLOSION: Dump trucks are now blocking entry to the America from the Canadian side.



The FBI, Canadian authorities, and Ontario police responded, closing borders and highways while various intelligence agencies, including the United Kingdom, had previously warned of the likelihood of terror attacks in Canada.

The official advice to travellers emphasized the need for vigilance, reflecting a broader global context of heightened security awareness.

Shifting gears to international politics, Ezra discusses the remarkable election victory by Argentina's new president, Javier Milei, who presents as a figure in stark contrast to Canada's Trudeau.

Milei's unapologetic support for Israel and defiance against the woke left progressive movement drew attention, signalling a potential shift away from prevailing globalist ideologies.

Meanwhile, in the Netherlands, Geert Wilders, leader of the Party for Freedom, secured a significant triumph in the elections, surpassing expectations and potentially steering Dutch politics towards a more immigration-skeptical stance.

As events unfold on the global stage, the world appears to be in a state of momentous change. The rise of leaders like Milei and Wilders, along with the complex interplay of domestic and foreign factors, illustrates a turning point in the direction of human affairs.

GUEST: Kris Sims from the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, on the Fall Economic statement, the Libs media bailout and the Windsor battery plant to be staffed by foreign workers.