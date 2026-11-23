Danny Tommo gets fifteen months for a dinghy, but a man who sexually assaulted a fourteen-year-old girl got twelve
Ezra is back from Taiwan with the fifteen-month sentence handed to Danny Tommo for cutting an empty migrant dinghy, and the two-tier justice he says it exposes. Plus, Conservative MP Dean Allison on the Allison Inquiry into vaccine injuries.
Article by Rebel News staff.
Tonight, Ezra is back from Taiwan with a terrible setback for freedom in the UK, one he sees as Canada's very near future. On Friday, at Portsmouth Crown Court, Judge James Newton-Price sentenced Daniel Thomas, the man you know as Danny Tommo, to fifteen months in prison, plus twelve months of supervision after that, for criminal damage to an empty dinghy used by illegal migrants.
On September 22nd, after the Border Force, the French coast guard and the lifeboat crews had taken every last migrant off that boat, Danny cut it about eight times. It did not sink. The judge accepted there was no immediate danger to anyone. The more serious charge of recklessly endangering life was dropped. In England, criminal damage under five thousand pounds is a minor offence with a guideline maximum of three months, and the prosecutor could not prove the dinghy was worth more than that.
Ezra sets that fifteen-month sentence against what it buys in Britain on the other side of the two-tier line. Hadush Kebatu, who arrived on a small boat and was convicted of sexually assaulting a fourteen-year-old girl and a woman, got twelve months. Huw Edwards, the BBC's highest-paid newsreader, received a six-month suspended sentence for forty-one indecent images of children and has not spent one night in prison. Lucy Connolly, a childminder, got thirty-one months for one angry tweet, deleted within four hours.
Ezra says he will visit Danny in prison, as he once visited Tommy Robinson, and report back on how he is being treated. SaveDanny.co.uk is the legal fund. DannyTommoChildren.com is a trust fund for Danny's four children, and the fifth on the way.
Then Conservative MP Dean Allison joins Ezra to talk about his Vaccine Inquiry town hall, the Allison Inquiry into vaccine injuries.
COMMENTS
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Bruce Atchison commented 2026-11-23 20:41:21 -0500 FlagBoth segments of tonight’s show demonstrate that our leaders think they’re our masters. We can’t question their “immigrant” or COVID policies. I hope this invasion of freeloaders will be met by the same sort of folks in the trucker convoy with a determined effort to make their opposition known. Imagine a million Canadians in Ottawa standing firm against the government outside Parliament.