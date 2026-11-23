BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Cancel anytime

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features $8 Per month CAD Producers Club Our top supporters View RebelNews.com without ads

Cancel anytime

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features

Invites to producers club only events

Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com

Free gifts for members, like signed books $22 Per month CAD

Article by Rebel News staff.

Tonight, Ezra is back from Taiwan with a terrible setback for freedom in the UK, one he sees as Canada's very near future. On Friday, at Portsmouth Crown Court, Judge James Newton-Price sentenced Daniel Thomas, the man you know as Danny Tommo, to fifteen months in prison, plus twelve months of supervision after that, for criminal damage to an empty dinghy used by illegal migrants.

On September 22nd, after the Border Force, the French coast guard and the lifeboat crews had taken every last migrant off that boat, Danny cut it about eight times. It did not sink. The judge accepted there was no immediate danger to anyone. The more serious charge of recklessly endangering life was dropped. In England, criminal damage under five thousand pounds is a minor offence with a guideline maximum of three months, and the prosecutor could not prove the dinghy was worth more than that.

Ezra sets that fifteen-month sentence against what it buys in Britain on the other side of the two-tier line. Hadush Kebatu, who arrived on a small boat and was convicted of sexually assaulting a fourteen-year-old girl and a woman, got twelve months. Huw Edwards, the BBC's highest-paid newsreader, received a six-month suspended sentence for forty-one indecent images of children and has not spent one night in prison. Lucy Connolly, a childminder, got thirty-one months for one angry tweet, deleted within four hours.

Ezra says he will visit Danny in prison, as he once visited Tommy Robinson, and report back on how he is being treated. SaveDanny.co.uk is the legal fund. DannyTommoChildren.com is a trust fund for Danny's four children, and the fifth on the way.

Then Conservative MP Dean Allison joins Ezra to talk about his Vaccine Inquiry town hall, the Allison Inquiry into vaccine injuries.