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Article by Rebel News staff.

Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show: A private broadcaster's offer to put one more news program on his own channels, at no cost to taxpayers, has been met by prominent figures in Canadian politics and media with open disgust and appeals to the regulator.

On Saturday, at Rebel News Live in Whitby, Ont., Moses Znaimer, the founder of Citytv, MuchMusic, CP24 and other channels, took the microphone and made an offer to Rebel News' Ezra Levant. Znaimer proposed a prime-time slot five nights a week at 8 p.m. on his Joy channel in Surrey, B.C., and his Faith channel in Winnipeg, starting Jan. 4. Details are still being worked out, and ZoomerMedia confirmed the plan to the trade publication Broadcast Dialogue. Rebel News said at the outset that it will not take a dime of government money.

Znaimer told the room why he had kept asking. "And why have I persisted? It's because Ezra won't comply," he said. What settled the matter for him, he explained, was Mark Carney's promise, made in the middle of an election, of $150 million for the CBC. "I waited for a storm of reaction and criticism, and there was nothing," Znaimer said. "The country was silent."

The response to his own announcement was anything but. Tyler Meredith, who according to his bio was head of fiscal and economic policy for Justin Trudeau and for finance ministers Bill Morneau and Chrystia Freeland from 2016 to 2022, posted two words: "Utterly gross." Levant notes that Meredith did not predict the program would fail or dispute anything Rebel News has reported. Levant calls the post a sneer.

Liberal strategist Mark Marissen went further. He wrote that Znaimer is "importing the worst of American-style cable news to our TV screens by featuring a cynical political outrage machine," and added: "Znaimer should know better than to tarnish his otherwise impressive broadcasting legacy with this." Levant reads that as a warning to Znaimer and to the next broadcaster who gets ideas.

Toronto Life published a news story headlined "Rebel yell: Moses Znaimer partners with Ezra Levant for a far-right nightly news show," and used the label "far-right" again in the text. Holly Doan, the publisher of Blacklock's Reporter, asked what the term was supposed to mean. "I work here and don't know what 'far right' means," she wrote. "Is it anti-abortion? Is it a call for a reduction in immigration? Or is it deep cuts to deficit spending? Or, does 'far right' mean the outlet doesn't need media subsidies?"

Some critics skipped the argument and went to the authorities. Antonia Zerbisias, whose bio describes her as a veteran CBC and Toronto Star "opinionator," cited licence language for Vision TV, tagged the CRTC and asked: "Will Bell & Rogers carry it?" Znaimer had named Joy and Faith, not Vision TV. Another post read, "Hopefully, they are not able to obtain a broadcast license for this," and a third asked, "Hey @CRTCeng are there not rules about journalistic standards for broadcasting news?"

Not every critic reacted that way. One skeptic offered a prediction instead: "It won't land. They tried this already with Sun TV. There's no market for it in Canada because that audience's needs are already fulfilled by American options and talk radio." Levant disagrees but calls that fair game.

National Post columnist Terence Corcoran wrote, "Great idea, Ezra and Moses." Kris Sims of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation answered Meredith directly: "What's 'gross' is the Trudeau & now Carney government putting 'journalists' on government payroll."

Levant's question is who objects to merely another voice, paying its own way. He says he would object to a new left-wing program only if it took public funds. Those who rage against the existence of a competitor, he argues, believe they do not have to win in the marketplace of ideas and can pre-empt the debate instead.

A promise of $150 million in public money for the state broadcaster met with silence, while one program on private channels, with no government funding, was called "utterly gross." Levant argues that the gap reflects a caste system more than any critique of the media.