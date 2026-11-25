David Haskell says Canada was built on biblical law and has been unravelling since it turned away in the 1960s
In his book Christ or Collapse, the Wilfrid Laurier University professor argues that the evidence on trust, charity and freedom favours the moral code the country once wrote into its laws, and that no theocracy is needed to restore it.
Article by Rebel News staff.
Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show: the first line of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms says Canada is founded upon principles that recognize the supremacy of God and the rule of law, and in a long-form interview Dr. David Haskell argues, as he does in his book Christ or Collapse: The Case Against Godless Government, that a country which forgets that sentence is dismantling the thing that made it work.
Haskell, a Wilfrid Laurier University professor and sociologist, says the common belief that religion in public life is an American habit gets Canadian history backwards. From the founding, he argues, ideas from the Old and New Testaments were encoded in the country's laws, and Scripture verses still sit over a doorway in Parliament. Even the name Dominion of Canada, he says, came from a New Brunswick premier who had been reading Psalm 72 in Bible study and preferred it to "republic" or "kingdom."
The inheritance is older than Confederation. In his book he traces biblical law through the English legal tradition back to King Alfred the Great, who he says described his legal code as an attempt to apply the laws of God to his own cultural context. That tradition shaped Canadian law, in his telling, right up to the 1960s. It was never a theocracy, he says, but a framework that balanced personal freedom with the common good, and the country then chose to give it up.
The book makes its case in three parts and, he says, with more than a thousand scholarly references. The first sets out what happens when a society follows the biblical moral code, which he describes as "unmatched success and flourishing." The second argues that progressive ideas lead to "societal unravelling," and the third that mass immigration from nations that do not share classical Western convictions amounts to what he calls "societal suicide." Readers do not have to accept the metaphysics of Christianity, he says, but "they need to follow the evidence."
Some of that evidence concerns trust. Haskell cites a study published in the journal Science in which researchers left 17,000 supposedly lost wallets in more than 40 countries, and he says the wallets were most often returned in Western countries, particularly those shaped by Protestant Christianity. He also points to research by a Baylor University scholar who spent 12 years asking why neighbouring countries in the developing world end up so different. "The single greatest variable was whether or not they had Protestant missionaries," Haskell says of the finding.
The two agreed that the abolition of slavery was driven largely by Christians, and Haskell credits the Nobel Prize-winning economist Robert Fogel with showing that slavery ended because conservative Christians called it immoral, and not because it had stopped paying. They also agreed that migrants themselves tend to choose countries with Christian foundations. Haskell says his book shows that people leaving the Middle East head for Canada, the United States, England, Germany and France.
On immigration he is at his most pointed. "On every measure that we can see, sociologically, we are now in a death spiral," he says, linking lower social trust directly to mass immigration from non-Christian countries. He says Canada does not release data on the economic contribution of newcomers by country of origin, but that figures from the United Kingdom and Denmark show some groups remain a net drain on the social safety net even after 10 years.
Asked about Christian nationalism, Haskell says he would be comfortable with the term if it had not become entangled with a racist element, white Christian nationalism, which he rejects by pointing to the apostle Paul's letter to the Galatians. He prefers "traditional conservatism" and adds, "I'm not for theocracy, where the church oversees the government." Ethnicity is no obstacle in Christianity, he argues, but multiculturalism is, because it holds "that all cultures are equal, and that's just not true." In Canada, he says, devout Christians give three times as much to charity as anyone else.
Haskell says the book has been a bestseller in philosophy and religion in Canada since June, and that it challenges progressive claims from "diversity is our strength" to diversity, equity and inclusion programs. Asked whether the CBC, the Globe and Mail or any other mainstream outlet has reviewed it, even critically, he answered, "It has not."
GUEST: Dr. David Haskell on his book, Christ or Collapse: The Case Against Godless Government.
COMMENTS
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Paul McCullough commented 2026-11-25 23:44:33 -0500 FlagI would agree with this, and not just for Canada.
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michael driscoll commented 2026-11-25 21:40:56 -0500 FlagI have not read the book and am responding impromptu simply because its subject and book awareness came to me today. If this book fails to elucidate the tragic decision of the Canadian Catholic episcopate, thanks to Catholic Bishop Remy Deroo pulling in a band of bishops on September 18, 1968, in Winnipeg, at the tail end of their episcopal meeting when many had departed the meeting. They voted to dissent from the Vatican concerning Pope Paul VI’s Humane Vitae encyclical. The Vatican 2 council concluded in 1965 and liberal Canadian bishops fraudulently implemented its outcome in gutting church sanctuaries, discontinuing Thomas Aquinas as core seminary study, Latin discontinued etc. and the cited dissent that trashed moral theology so that abortions, condoms, confessional confusion, divorce, premarital sex landed like a tidal wave. The Catholic church today is a joke having surrendered its moral authority to cultural variances and political alliances to protect their tax exemption status and its 85 + % faithful is less than 20% today and falling thanks to the current Vatican new age synodal church push that’s attacking traditional Catholicism. The essence of Tradition and Roman Catholicism is the paschal mystery in praxis, meaning a laying aside of selfishness for love of another albeit by grace as participatory in and through Him. The traditional Latin Mass is this in ‘Act’ as one’s participatory liturgical immersion in it as a nourishing reality because Jesus as Divine Person Incarnate makes that possible not unlike the daily mana that once fed the Jews in their exodus. The Shema captures the essence of all life" Hear O Israel Yahweh your Elohim, Yahweh is one (Hb. echad re: plural unity not the mathematical one). You shall love Yahweh your Elohim with all your heart etc. Ordering self to the only uncreated God as per 10 commandments aligns ones heart to love of neighbour and this was carried forth in Jesus Christ Who to this practicing Roman Catholic is the ’Word" in the voice of The Law and loves each human, calling each by Natural Law and the Eternal Law into relationship and thus self giving love for others, society, nation, and laws upholding justice and righteousness because this is what preserves nation, society and churches. Hedonism and materialism does not and that arises like weeds from the fertilizer of liberalism, socialism, and certain eastern mindset. Selfish government leaders push concealed hedonism and materialism in their push to being elected and fail to exert laws against their voters but at the expense of righteousness and benevolent religions. This leads to tyranny and enslavement.
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Jane Vandervliet commented 2026-11-25 21:14:07 -0500 FlagOf course, Christ or Collapse by David Haskell is not reviewed by the bigoted main stream media.
So many times I have recommended my county Library buy certain books dealing with ideas that are against the racist justice system, DEI, Islam, etc. Every time they are denied because they have not been reviewed by our extreme lefty main stream media.
Thank you for bringing attention to this book.
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Bruce Atchison commented 2026-11-25 20:48:04 -0500 FlagThanks, Ezra, for putting this author on your show. Please put it OUTSIDE the pay wall. People need to see how valuable Protestent Christian values are to the world. Leftists have a world view that we’re mere animals. So the strong rule over the week. But Christianity teaches that we all are equally bad and equally in need of Christ. I like David ’s point about Islam and Hinduism. Only Christianity believes in the equality of all people under the law.