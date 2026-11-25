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Article by Rebel News staff.

Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show: the first line of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms says Canada is founded upon principles that recognize the supremacy of God and the rule of law, and in a long-form interview Dr. David Haskell argues, as he does in his book Christ or Collapse: The Case Against Godless Government, that a country which forgets that sentence is dismantling the thing that made it work.

Haskell, a Wilfrid Laurier University professor and sociologist, says the common belief that religion in public life is an American habit gets Canadian history backwards. From the founding, he argues, ideas from the Old and New Testaments were encoded in the country's laws, and Scripture verses still sit over a doorway in Parliament. Even the name Dominion of Canada, he says, came from a New Brunswick premier who had been reading Psalm 72 in Bible study and preferred it to "republic" or "kingdom."

The inheritance is older than Confederation. In his book he traces biblical law through the English legal tradition back to King Alfred the Great, who he says described his legal code as an attempt to apply the laws of God to his own cultural context. That tradition shaped Canadian law, in his telling, right up to the 1960s. It was never a theocracy, he says, but a framework that balanced personal freedom with the common good, and the country then chose to give it up.

The book makes its case in three parts and, he says, with more than a thousand scholarly references. The first sets out what happens when a society follows the biblical moral code, which he describes as "unmatched success and flourishing." The second argues that progressive ideas lead to "societal unravelling," and the third that mass immigration from nations that do not share classical Western convictions amounts to what he calls "societal suicide." Readers do not have to accept the metaphysics of Christianity, he says, but "they need to follow the evidence."

Some of that evidence concerns trust. Haskell cites a study published in the journal Science in which researchers left 17,000 supposedly lost wallets in more than 40 countries, and he says the wallets were most often returned in Western countries, particularly those shaped by Protestant Christianity. He also points to research by a Baylor University scholar who spent 12 years asking why neighbouring countries in the developing world end up so different. "The single greatest variable was whether or not they had Protestant missionaries," Haskell says of the finding.

The two agreed that the abolition of slavery was driven largely by Christians, and Haskell credits the Nobel Prize-winning economist Robert Fogel with showing that slavery ended because conservative Christians called it immoral, and not because it had stopped paying. They also agreed that migrants themselves tend to choose countries with Christian foundations. Haskell says his book shows that people leaving the Middle East head for Canada, the United States, England, Germany and France.

On immigration he is at his most pointed. "On every measure that we can see, sociologically, we are now in a death spiral," he says, linking lower social trust directly to mass immigration from non-Christian countries. He says Canada does not release data on the economic contribution of newcomers by country of origin, but that figures from the United Kingdom and Denmark show some groups remain a net drain on the social safety net even after 10 years.

Asked about Christian nationalism, Haskell says he would be comfortable with the term if it had not become entangled with a racist element, white Christian nationalism, which he rejects by pointing to the apostle Paul's letter to the Galatians. He prefers "traditional conservatism" and adds, "I'm not for theocracy, where the church oversees the government." Ethnicity is no obstacle in Christianity, he argues, but multiculturalism is, because it holds "that all cultures are equal, and that's just not true." In Canada, he says, devout Christians give three times as much to charity as anyone else.

Haskell says the book has been a bestseller in philosophy and religion in Canada since June, and that it challenges progressive claims from "diversity is our strength" to diversity, equity and inclusion programs. Asked whether the CBC, the Globe and Mail or any other mainstream outlet has reviewed it, even critically, he answered, "It has not."

GUEST: Dr. David Haskell on his book, Christ or Collapse: The Case Against Godless Government.