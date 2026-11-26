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Article by Rebel News staff.

Tonight, Ezra looks at the Pentagon's verdict on Canada's military. On Monday, the U.S. Department of War released a two-page fact sheet titled "Canadian Defense Shortfalls," and briefed Canadian reporters on it. It says Canada is not a credible defence partner. It says only 41.9 per cent of the air force fleet and 53.9 per cent of the naval fleet were serviceable in 2025-26, with army readiness at 48 per cent. It also says Canada has not set out a resourced path to its NATO spending target, and that the largest increases are deferred until after the 2029 federal election. "Canada must get serious and focused," the fact sheet says.

The fact sheet came days after the Washington Post reported that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had restricted U.S. military contact with Canadians. On Tuesday, a senior U.S. defence official told Canadian reporters the Pentagon is "postured to up the ante" and may look at "more significant mitigation measures" if Canada does not turn its spending pledges into investments for North American defence. Asked about it in the hallway, Defence Minister David McGuinty said, "Canada's a sovereign nation. I'll be very direct: We don't report to the United States." Ezra says the Pentagon has put in writing what Canadians already suspected, and asks what Mark Carney's government is going to do about it.

Then independent journalist Jack Hadfield joins Ezra. He was at Oriel College, Oxford, when a crowd of masked protesters formed a human wall that blocked entry to a talk by Nathan Cofnas, hosted by the Oxford Reform Society. Jack counted around 1,000 protesters. He says the last person to get through the line made it in at 5:03pm, that police did not arrive in force until 7:25pm, and that there were no arrests that evening. He wrote about what he saw in The Critic, "Who's afraid of Nathan Cofnas?" Ezra asks him what happened on the ground and what it says about free speech on campus.

Read Jack's piece in The Critic. Follow Jack on X: @JackHadders.