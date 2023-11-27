Tommy Robinson arrested for peacefully covering pro-Israel rally journalistically

  • Rebel News
  • November 27, 2023
  • News Analysis
Remove Ads

Tonight, Ezra shares his experience reporting on a march against antisemitism in London, U.K.

The rally drew pro-Hamas hate marchers and a heavy police presence, which closed off central London to vehicle traffic. Obviously, they did not want a terrorist attack or even a nonviolent altercation with the pro-Hamas forces, of which there were hundreds of thousands.

That's where Ezra ran into Tommy Robinson, a former Rebel News contributor. He was there to report on the protest and shared the warnings given to him by police who informed him that his presence could cause alarm and distress, and he might face arrest for attempting to report on the situation.

Robinson opened up about the perceived lack of action against those calling for Jihad on the streets and raised concerns about freedom of the press and potential repercussions for his reporting. 

Ezra also interviewed protesters on the streets to find out where they stand on mass immigration and open borders in the wake of these protests.

E-transfer (Canada):
[email protected] - password RebelNews if required

Cheques made out to Rebel News:
Rebel News Network Ltd.
PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO
Toronto, ON M6E 5B2

Crypto

Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Rebel News Plus Redirect

Start your free trial

Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries

Subscribe

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.