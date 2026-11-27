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Article by Rebel News staff.

Tonight, Ezra looks at the Supreme Court of Canada's ruling on Quebec's Bill 21. At 9:45 this morning the court released a 520-page judgment in English Montreal School Board versus Quebec, with four separate sets of reasons from seven judges. The bottom line is simple. Quebec's secularism law stands. If you are a judge, a Crown prosecutor, a police officer, a prison guard, a public school teacher or a principal in Quebec, you do not wear religious symbols on the job. If you want to give or receive a public service in Quebec, you do it with your face uncovered. Both rules are upheld. Quebec's use of the notwithstanding clause, in advance, is valid. Six judges out of seven said so. The only thing the court struck down was a narrow rule that members of the National Assembly must sit with their faces uncovered, which Quebec did not bother defending.

Chief Justice Richard Wagner, who was elevated by Justin Trudeau, called the notwithstanding clause "the cornerstone of the Canadian model" of rights, and wrote that without it the Charter would likely never have been adopted. He said Bill 21 "is rooted in Quebec's legitimate and historical commitment to ensuring the laicity of the state in a free and democratic society." Lined up against Quebec were the National Council of Canadian Muslims, the Canadian Civil Liberties Association, the World Sikh Organization, the English Montreal School Board, and the Government of Canada itself. Mark Carney's Attorney General, Sean Fraser, asked the court to invent new limits on the notwithstanding clause that are not in the Constitution. On the gender equality argument, the vote was four to three. Ezra says the people who wanted seven judges to overrule eight million Quebecers did not just lose a court case. They lost an argument about who gets to decide what Canada loks like.

Then Bruce Pardy joins Ezra. Pardy is a professor of law at Queen's University, currently on leave, and executive director of Rights Probe. The interview is on free speech on university campuses, including a recent incident in which someone poured a bottle of water on Dr. Tom Flanagan's head while Flanagan was speaking on campus about Indigenous matters and residential schools. Pardy says the most disturbing part is that Calgary police declined to lay charges despite clear video evidence of an assault, which he calls another case of selective prosecution. Ezra points to Canadian Students for Free Speech, a Democracy Fund project led by Rebel News alumnus William Diaz that is setting up campus clubs and giving students security and lawyers. Pardy is optimistic about what the group can do, but says occasional guest talks will not turn universities around, because faculty hiring, research money, DEI statements and tri-council rules keep most of the institution inside a progressive range of discourse. Follow Bruce on X: @PardyBruce