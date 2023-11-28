Alberta uses the nuclear option against the Feds' 'clean' electricity regulations

Premier Danielle Smith invoked her Sovereignty Act to protect Alberta rate-payers against new federally mandated electricity standards that will make life less affordable and power more expensive and unreliable.

BREAKING: Danielle Smith to invoke Sovereignty Act against Ottawa's 'net-zero' power regulations



Alberta premier is vying to protect the province’s power grid from ‘net-zero’ ideology in her motion under the Sovereignty Within a United Canada Act.https://t.co/QDzQ30dRlP — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 27, 2023

In the Monday press conference, Smith laid the groundwork for a provincially owned energy company that could circumvent federal restrictions.

Saskatchewan's provincial energy company, SaskPower is not collecting the carbon tax on home heating in defiance of the Liberals and protest of a carve-out granted to the Liberal stronghold of Atlantic Canada.

JUST IN: Saskatchewan families will be EXEMPT from the carbon tax on home heating starting January 1st whether Trudeau likes it or not.



THANK YOU Scott Moe for standing up for Canadians! 👏 pic.twitter.com/RcJ0XQlyVt — Canada Proud (@WeAreCanProud) October 30, 2023

It's the first time the act, which compels the Province of Alberta to defend its jurisdiction from federal overreach, has been used since its passing nearly a year ago. And the Trudeau Liberals are spooked by it, calling the invocation of the law irresponsible.

BREAKING: Danielle Smith to invoke Sovereignty Act against Ottawa's 'net-zero' power regulations



Alberta premier is vying to protect the province’s power grid from ‘net-zero’ ideology in her motion under the Sovereignty Within a United Canada Act.https://t.co/QDzQ30dRlP — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 27, 2023

The Liberals' allies in Alberta, the socialist New Democrats headed by former failed Premier Rachel Notley, claim that using the act will cause economic instability and are bizarrely against creating a crown corporation.

Breaking…



In a surprise to absolutely nobody, Trudeau-friend and Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley takes Ottawa’s side and not Alberta’s side and argues against the Smith government’s use of the Sovereignty Act.



As usual, Premier Smith turns the tables on the hapless Notley. pic.twitter.com/G7q3tZH3DB — Paul Mitchell (@PaulMitchell_AB) November 27, 2023

However, the nationalization of business has been a cornerstone of NDP policy since the party's inception. Now they take their marching orders from Trudeau and abandon their own, albeit flawed, principles.

For just once I wish Rachel Notley would stand up for Albertans, especially since the court of law has ruled twice in our favour.



But she won’t! Her extreme left base and Jagmeet Singh call the shots. pic.twitter.com/DizQR5JTPm — Danielle Smith (@ABDanielleSmith) November 28, 2023

GUEST: Franco Terrazzano of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation joins guest host Sheila Gunn Reid to discuss the ballooning costs of Justin Trudeau's Coronation Vacation.