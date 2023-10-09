Standing up for children: A Thanksgiving salute to courageous voices

Start your free trial Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries Subscribe E-transfer (Canada):

In a nation where the voices of the vulnerable often go unheard, there emerges a resounding chorus of gratitude this Thanksgiving. And as families gather around tables in Canada, there's a deeper reason to be thankful.

Grateful not just for the turkey and cranberry sauce but for the brave souls who stood up against a tide of confusion and distortion that threatened the innocence of our children.

Amid the festivities, we reflect on a remarkable movement that has unfolded, one that challenged the very fabric of our educational system. The "1 Million March for Children" rallies, highlighted by Rebel News, became a beacon of hope for parents, grandparents, and concerned citizens nationwide.

At the heart of these rallies was a unified cry for parental autonomy, a demand to shield our children from inappropriate influences infiltrating their classrooms.

These passionate voices rose against the divisive forces that sought to push a distorted agenda, an agenda that blurred the lines of innocence and imposed adult complexities on young minds.

This grassroots movement was a testament to the unyielding spirit of Canadians who refuse to let their parental rights be trampled upon. It was not about hate, as some misunderstood, but a call for preserving the sanctity of childhood.

These rallies resonated with diverse communities, transcending race, religion, and political affiliations. They were a collective stand for the untouchable innocence of children, a sacred territory that society should vow to protect.

This Thanksgiving, let us reflect on these unsung heroes, these brave individuals who refused to let confusion and intolerance seep into the minds of our children.