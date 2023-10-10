A barbaric attack on Israel evokes Nazi atrocities — and incredibly, in some ways it’s worse

Tonight Ezra reflects on the barbaric attack on Israel, reminiscent of the darkest days of the Holocaust. It became apparent that this time though, the horror was different — more sinister, more deliberate.

In the face of such unspeakable acts, the question looms: Can humanity ever truly comprehend this level of evil?

In the heart of Israel, a dance party meant for peace transformed into a nightmare. Paragliders filled the sky, but not with joy — with monstrous terrorists.

Innocent teenagers and young adults became victims, massacred and violated. The brutality unleashed by Hamas surpassed anything seen before, defying the norms of warfare. This was terrorism's new face, tearing away the façade of civilization.

Unlike historical tyrannies, these modern-day monsters revel in their savagery. They document their crimes, forcing the world to confront the unimaginable.

Children, women, and the defenceless fall prey to their sadistic urges. The world watched in horror, reminded that evil wears many faces and speaks many languages, but its essence remains the same.

In this age of information, the truth is both our weapon and our shield. The media, however, often distorts reality, avoiding the term "terrorist" when describing Hamas. Propaganda spreads, blinding us to the unspeakable acts committed. It’s a reminder that ignorance, too, is a dangerous enemy.

This is not just Israel’s fight; it is a battle for civilization itself. The echoes of the Holocaust reverberate through these heinous acts, challenging our belief in a peaceful coexistence.

We must face this darkness, confront this evil, and stand together against it. Now more than ever, the world needs unity, courage, and the unwavering belief in life, love, and freedom.

In the haunting words of a Holocaust survivor, "I believe in the sun, even when it is not shining. And I believe in love, even when there’s no one there. And I believe in God, even when He is silent."

In the face of this unimaginable horror, let us hold on to that belief, for it is our beacon through the storm, guiding us toward a future where such atrocities have no place.