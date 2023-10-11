The grim reality of Israel's fight against extremism: A feature interview with Benjamin Weingarten

Start your free trial Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries Subscribe E-transfer (Canada):

Tonight, Ezra catches up with Benjamin Weingarten, Editor at Large at Real Clear Investigations, to discuss the dire reality of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas terrorists.

Weingarten, author of American Ingrate: Ilhan Omar and the Progressive Islamist Takeover of the Democratic Party, provided a stark analysis of the situation, unveiling the dangerous intersection of geopolitics and ideology.

The conversation delved into the complex dynamics of the region, highlighting the alarming rise of radical Islamist forces and their alliance with leftist progressives.

The West's complacency in the face of this threat has led to a perilous situation where the lines between friend and foe blur.

They use that phrase several times in the story.



Dead as a result of the conflict.



No-one killed her. Certainly not terrorists.



Just the conflict.



It was the conflict that did it.



Not Hamas.



The CBC is a disgrace. Imagine working there and calling yourself a journalist. https://t.co/rsIbzKGv3A — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) October 11, 2023

The discussion underscored the critical role of Israel as a frontline defender against extremism, emphasizing the precariousness of the current crisis.

Weingarten's insights shed light on the multifaceted challenges faced by Israel, echoing the sentiments of many who fear an escalation of the conflict.

The conversation touched on the deceptive calm preceding the storm, emphasizing the need for a comprehensive understanding of the situation.

As global powers grapple with their strategic interests, the ongoing conflict in the Middle East serves as a stark reminder of the intricate interplay between power, ideology, and the quest for stability.