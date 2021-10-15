No Second Chances for Thought Crime in 2021

GUEST HOST: David Menzies

I can remember a time when a broadcaster, upon saying something that was deemed inappropriate, would publicly apologize and/or receive a suspension of perhaps a few days or a few weeks. Then we would all collectively move on. Now, a single perceived transgression against a protected group is unforgivable. And it demands a career death sentence.

And yet, just consider how our criminal justice system works.

Even those who commit first-degree murder are afforded a second chance. Unless deemed to be a dangerous offender – which is very rare – even a first-degree murderer goes free after a 25-year prison sentence. The idea is that the offender has paid their price to society and that everyone – even someone who has taken another person’s life – deserves a second chance.

But in 2021, if one commits a thought crime – even a thought crime from yester-decade – there are no second chances.

GUEST: Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid on Twitter)

FINALLY: Your messages to us!