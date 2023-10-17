Gaza hospital tragedy: Separating fact from fiction with Joel Pollak

Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra catches up with Joel Pollak, Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News, to dissect the shocking news of a hospital rocket explosion amid escalating tensions between Israel and Hamas terrorists in Gaza.

The incident, which occurred at Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City, has sparked international outrage and conflicting claims with some, including Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, hastily giving their take on events before facts were confirmed.

Hamas, the Palestinian terror group, initially accused Israel of launching an airstrike, resulting in the death of 500 people. However, Israel swiftly countered this accusation. According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), a failed Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) rocket misfired, causing the tragic blast at the hospital.

The IDF, emphasizing the sensitivity of hospitals, is conducting a thorough investigation, aiming for accuracy and reliability in their findings.

Crucially, both the IDF and Israeli experts like Talya Lankri, a senior reserves officer, assert that hospitals are not targets for the Israeli military.

Despite Hamas frequently launching rockets from residential areas, storing rockets near hospitals, schools, and mosques, Israel has consistently avoided targeting these sites, even when aware of Hamas' presence.

Reports indicate a large barrage of Hamas rockets around the time of the hospital incident. While there are videos purportedly showing a misfired rocket hitting the hospital, their authenticity remains unconfirmed.

The pair discuss the complexities of this incident, exploring potential factors and the impact of international reactions from world leaders.