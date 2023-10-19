Why did the Liberals distance themselves from a 98-year-old Nazi, but won’t condemn 20-year-old Hamas supporters?

E-transfer (Canada):

Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra asks a pressing question: Why did the Canadian political sphere swiftly distance itself from a 98-year-old Nazi, yet remains eerily silent in condemning 20-year-old Hamas supporters?

This baffling discrepancy raises troubling questions about Canada's stance on extremism. Just weeks ago, Canada's Parliament gave a standing ovation to Yaroslav Hunka, an actual World War Two Nazi SS officer, leading to widespread embarrassment.

While some politicians may have inadvertently applauded due to social pressure, it was unequivocally condemned by many, but some like Chrystia Freeland, who has familial ties to the Nazi regime, would have to have known exactly who Hunka was.

However, amid this condemnation of historical extremism, a deafening silence persists regarding the current wave of anti-Semitic sentiment. Pro-Hamas activists, openly chanting against Jews, protested outside an anti-Semitism conference in Ottawa, a horrifying display that went uncondemned by political leaders.

The lack of outrage extends to instances of violence and hate speech, targeting not just Israel but Canadian Jews who have no connection to the ongoing conflict.

Will Iqra Khalid and Omar Alghabra commit to stop meeting with those who praise the slaughter of Canadian Jewish civilians? They have previously met with Rashad Saleh (Abu Samir), one of the founders of Palestine House, and Nabil Nassar 1/8 pic.twitter.com/aDk45NsZwV — Documenting Antisemitism (@AntisemitismCA) October 19, 2023

The inaction becomes particularly stark when examining politicians like Omar Alghabra and Elizabeth May, who are seen meeting with individuals openly celebrating the deaths of Canadian Jewish civilians.

This alarming silence contrasts sharply with the swift response that any association with Nazi sympathizers receives. The double standards are deeply troubling.

While Canada was quick to condemn a 98-year-old Nazi, it hesitates when facing the rise of new forms of hatred and violence, like those witnessed in the pro-Hamas rallies where chants for the death of Jews go unaddressed.