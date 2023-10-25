Has the golden age for Jews in Canada come to an end? A special interview with Barbara Kay

By Avi Yemini The Truth About The War I don’t trust the media — so I'm going to Israel with Benji, my videographer, to report directly to you on the truth about the war. Take Action E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Tonight's episode of The Ezra Levant Show delves deep into the horrors of Hamas in an in-depth conversation with Barbara Kay, a senior columnist at The National Post.

The pair discuss not just the shocking events in Israel and the world's disturbing response. The interview brings to the fore the unthinkable barbarity of Hamas and raises crucial questions about humanity's capacity for cruelty.

The parallel with the Nazis, is evident. Despite their heinous crimes, they concealed the full extent of their Holocaust. They used euphemisms like "work camps" to mask the horrors of death camps.

Barbara emphasized the Nazis' calculated manipulation of public perception, highlighting how they aimed to maintain a facade of normalcy, even in the face of mass murder.

But Hamas took a different approach. Instead of concealing their brutality, they proudly livestreamed their atrocities.

Barbara expressed her shock at the scenes reminiscent of ISIS, where sadism knew no bounds. The discussion shed light on the jubilation seen globally, even in Canada, as some celebrated these heinous acts.

As the world grapples with these revelations, it prompts a collective soul-searching about the limits of cruelty and the need for a united stand against such horrors.