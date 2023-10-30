The best of Avi Yemini's coverage from the war between Israel and Hamas

E-transfer (Canada):

In the heart of the Israel-Hamas conflict, one man dared to venture where few reporters would tread.

Rebel News reporter Avi Yemini, accompanied by his brave cameraman Benji, brought us raw, unfiltered coverage from the war zone, risking life and limb to deliver the truth.

Over the past weeks, while most of the world watched from a distance, Avi stood on the front lines, closer to the action than seasoned war correspondents from the mainstream media. Avi didn’t just report – he bore witness.

His courageous reporting amid the chaos, revealed the stark reality of a region torn apart by conflict.

🚨'What I witnessed will be with me forever': Florida-based Military doctor who dropped everything to fly to Israel and volunteer his services following the horrific Hamas attack speaks out



Go to https://t.co/raxd1KkxQK for all my coverage. pic.twitter.com/WXHUAJwlSA — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) October 30, 2023

On tonight's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we showcase the best of Avi’s reportage, a testament to his unwavering commitment to the truth and journalistic integrity.

His footage offers a vivid account of the horrors and heroism that unfolded.

While some moments are difficult to watch, we believe it's our responsibility to confront the harsh truths of war.

Avi’s reports, although at times harrowing, serve as a reminder of the importance of bearing witness, of acknowledging the suffering and resilience of those affected.

Tonight's episode is best experienced in video format, so make sure you sign up to watch the video version of our podcast on Rebel News+.