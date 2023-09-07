The Anti-Defamation League weaponizes anti-Semitism to attack Elon Musk

Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discusses the ADL's accusations against Elon Musk, owner of X, of promoting anti-Semitism on the platform. Is the ADL still faithfully adhering to its original mission, or has it weaponized the charge of anti-Semitism for partisan ends?

Founded with the noble intention of combating hatred against Jews, the ADL's relevance becomes questionable, however, when the incidence of anti-Semitism in mainstream American and Canadian society has significantly dwindled.

While it's not eradicated entirely, it's certainly not systemic, unlike the era in which the ADL was conceived.

Civil rights organizations, including the ADL, have undeniably made strides since their inception. Yet, there seems to be a trend where, instead of declaring victory and shifting focus to remaining pockets of discrimination, these organizations opt for self-perpetuation.

They've turned fighting bigotry into a full-fledged industry, complete with media attention and government grants.

Jonathan at ADL kicked off a massive Twitter boycott campaign less than a week after the acquisition closed.



Literally nothing had changed about the site.



Our US revenue is still 60% down from that campaign, but slowly improving. pic.twitter.com/7vh5dtdDqi — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 6, 2023

The alarming part is that some of these organizations, the ADL included, appear to have shifted from being guardians against discrimination to operators in political partisanship.

Accusations of anti-Semitism have been liberally applied against political opponents, causing the term to lose its weight and potency.

Such accusations not only trivialize genuine cases of anti-Semitism but also foster resentment against the very cause these organizations claim to champion.

For instance, the ADL has been largely silent when anti-Semitic bigotry emanates from specific communities that align with liberal ideologies. This selective enforcement undermines the ADL's credibility and dilutes the impact of genuine anti-Semitic incidents.

The ADL's recent row with Elon Musk exemplifies this conundrum. Accusations against Musk came with little evidence, and the ADL even purportedly asked for donations from the tech mogul to quell the controversy.

Such a demand appears more like a shakedown than a genuine effort to combat hatred. Subsequently, the ADL leveraged the episode as a fundraising tactic, appealing to its base to contribute money for fighting an "attack."

This evolution of the ADL from a noble cause to what some view as a partisan tool highlights the potential pitfalls facing civil rights organizations today. The integrity of combating real hate should never be compromised by political agendas, and it's crucial for these organizations to revisit their missions for the greater good.