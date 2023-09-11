As memories of 9/11 fade, the risk of repeating dark chapters of our history grows

Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra examines the fading memories of the horrific events of September 11, 2001, and the anniversary's lack of impact on younger generations, suggests we may be losing crucial cultural history.

For many, it was our generation's JFK moment, a transformative tragedy that needs to be preserved in collective memory. Without this, we risk repeating the darker chapters of our history.

The urgency to remember is magnified when one looks at the current political landscape.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has proposed repurposing the Canadian Armed Forces into a climate change response force.

This not only underlines his apparent lack of faith in the military's traditional role but it also threatens to undermine an institution that should remain untouched by partisan preferences.

Robert Conquest’s Laws of Politics seem more relevant than ever, especially his third law, which posits that bureaucratic organizations eventually act as if controlled by their enemies.

When neutral institutions are commandeered for partisan purposes, they lose their integrity, potentially leaving them, and by extension, the public, vulnerable.

In an era where crucial events like 9/11 risk fading from collective memory, the sanctity and neutrality of our institutions become all the more important.

Losing sight of either endangers our history and our future.