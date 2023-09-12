How the Abraham Accords are transforming the Middle East

Dubai, once just a dot on the map, now stands as an incredible example of modernization and growth, reaching towering heights quite literally with its iconic Burj Khalifa.

The United Arab Emirates city would not be what it is today without air conditioning, but it's far more than its architectural wonders.

Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra reflects on how, in recent years, the city has evolved into a symbol of peaceful coexistence and rapid growth, a transformation that is hard to overlook.

It's not just the towering skyscrapers that catch the eye. In a region known more for its divisions than its unions, the UAE is an exception.

Here in this Muslim-majority country, Jews and Christians not only walk freely but are also allowed their places of worship. This speaks volumes, considering the often polarized atmosphere in other parts of the Middle East.

So what's responsible for this shift? The answer lies in the Abraham Accords, a peace treaty orchestrated by former U.S. President Donald Trump, that has made what was once thought to be impossible, possible: an authentic, warm peace between Jews and Arabs in the Middle East.

Landing in Dubai on El-Al, Israel's national airline, and being welcomed by an Emirati immigration officer, for Ezra, was a transformative experience.

Growing up, Arab countries seemed like forbidden lands for Jews, places where hatred was a given and peace was a fantasy.

The UAE has flipped this narrative on its head. Not only are Israelis now free to visit, but the once discriminatory policies that could have caused trouble at international events like tennis and chess tournaments have also been lifted.

This change has not only impacted diplomatic relationships but has also fueled a new sense of optimism among everyday people, Muslims and Jews alike.

The UAE’s changes go beyond religion and diplomacy. The leadership has been future-oriented, seeking to be an international trade hub and not just an oil economy.

This vision has allowed them to rethink their relationships with other nations, including Israel, and to forge a path forward that prioritizes future opportunities over past animosities.

If the Abraham Accords represent the macro, then everyday interactions — the warm greetings, the flights from Tel Aviv, and the very fact of Jews freely walking in front of mosques — represent the micro, the small but significant ways peace is taking root.

Far from the cold peace experienced with Egypt and Jordan, this is a warm peace, one that offers the exciting promise of a more unified, less divided Middle East.

GUEST: Breitbart Senior editor, Joel B. Pollak