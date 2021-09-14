Does this tiny Toronto protest look “terrifying” to you?

David Menzies steps in to guest host while Ezra Levant is in Regina to present Dr. Patrick Moore.
There were a couple of reasons why I wanted to cover the protest outside Toronto General Hospital yesterday.
First, I wanted to hear what healthcare workers and their allies had to say about mandatory vaccine passports, which was the ostensible policy reason for the protest.
The second reason I wanted to be there was to witness firsthand how the mainstream media would demonize these people.
And wow, folks, the state-funded stenographers at the Media Party truly outdid themselves on this day.
GUEST: Adam Soos (@ATSoos on Twitter) on his latest stories out of Alberta.
FINALLY: Your messages to us!
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.