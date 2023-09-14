Canada's deepening discontent with Trudeau's out of touch Liberals

After exploring the impact and implications of the Abraham Accords and so much more during a tour of the Middle East, Ezra and the team look at news closer to home.

On tonight's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra and Rebel News' Chief Reporter Sheila Gunn Reid, discuss the recent polls that suggest a shift in the Canadian political landscape, showing increasing dissatisfaction with Trudeau and the Liberals.

The Abacus poll figures indicate a 15-point lead for the Conservative Party over Trudeau's Liberals. While one could argue about the pollster's potential biases, what's clear is this: when Abacus Data indicates trouble for Liberals, it’s worth paying attention to.

The numbers are interesting — 41% support for Conservatives against a paltry 26% for Liberals. Even more interesting is the Green Party’s decline to a mere 3% share.

This is reflective of a larger trend in Canada — a move away from "luxury politics" as the nation struggles with economic recession and widespread financial insecurity. Gone are the days of armchair environmentalism; people are more concerned about making rent and affording groceries.

Particularly striking is the sentiment in British Columbia, traditionally a left-leaning stronghold.

Support for the Liberals has dwindled to 18%, possibly as a lingering result of Trudeau's treatment of Jody Wilson-Raybould.

Many in the province felt betrayed, and that betrayal has turned into a disquieting enmity.

Across the board, Trudeau and the Liberals are losing their appeal. For example, young people, who face the brunt of housing challenges, overwhelmingly disapprove of Trudeau.

This speaks to a disconnect between Trudeau's messaging and the ground reality of what Canadians are going through. Rather than focusing on issues like gendered language at international forums, the government should be addressing pressing issues like affordability, something that 57% of Canadians believe they're failing at.

The Abacus poll suggests that Trudeau's ceiling is capped at 42% of “accessible voters,” those who might consider voting for his party.

In contrast, the Conservatives have a 50% share of accessible voters.

This doesn't just signify waning support for the Liberals; it marks a significant shift in Canadian political sentiment, putting Trudeau's leadership in peril.

While Trudeau's decline seems real, let's not ignore the media's role in shaping narratives.

As Trudeau's popularity plummets, media outlets like CTV appear more than willing to shift the focus to relatively trivial matters, like a Conservative leader making a brief, approved announcement on a flight full of party delegates.

It's crucial to keep our eyes on what matters: Canadians’ growing disillusionment with a government that appears increasingly out of touch.