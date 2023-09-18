Watch this United Nations bureaucrat outline her plan to censor the internet

Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra highlights a recent speech by UN Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications, Melissa Fleming, at the Nobel Prize Summit outlining a plan to "heal our troubled information ecosystem."

She expressed her concern about the role of social media platforms in spreading what she refers to as "disinformation," whether it’s about migration or vaccines.

Fleming lamented the inability to control narratives like the "good old days," when information traveled primarily through established journalism.

She seems to perceive individual internet users and independent media as inconvenient obstacles in her way.

Interestingly, she goes on to blame social media for not just misinformation but also for fueling societal attitudes towards issues like immigration, a topic she regards as distorted by “dark sides” of the online world.

However, the Under-Secretary seems to apply a double standard when it comes to online information. She admits to personally researching her cancer diagnosis online but appears to think the general public is incapable of discerning fact from fiction.

Her approach assumes that she is smarter than the rest of us and that we need to be "guided" through the sea of information.

The stakes are elevated when she swiftly transitions from discussing cancer to vaccines. Criticism of vaccines, according to Fleming, equates to digital "hate," a term she liberally applies to justify her case for censorship.

This rhetoric is disturbingly in line with Big Pharma interests, as the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is one of the World Health Organization's largest donors, adding another layer to this censorship agenda.

Fleming also takes issue with criticism directed towards the UN, specifically its peacekeepers, who she feels are unjustly targeted by online disinformation.

The final stroke in her argument is the unchallenged authority of climate change action, another topic she insists must not be debated.

Fleming's speech appears less about healing a "troubled information ecosystem" and more about controlling narratives that don’t align with particular interests.