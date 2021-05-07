Facebook permanently bans LifeSite News for “false information about COVID-19”

Facebook permanently removed a pro-life website's page earlier this week, accusing the site of publishing “false information about COVID-19 that could contribute to physical harm.”

LifeSite News announced the ban on May 4, stating that Facebook's team pointed to an article posted on April 10 entitled “COVID vaccines can be deadly for some”:

“Much like when LifeSite was removed from YouTube, this comes with little surprise,” noted LifeSiteNews Marketing Director Rebekah Roberts. “We have known this day was coming for months now.” ...“Our LifeSiteNews Facebook page has been removed simply because we have shared reports of doctors, nurses, expert researchers, and even the former Pfizer VP speaking out against the COVID shots. We’ve also been tagged for the numerous articles we have shared making the connection between the COVID shots, and really all vaccines, and aborted baby cell lines.”

Fox News host Tucker Carlson addressed the censorship of LifeSite on Wednesday evening, saying “Our health authorities have reserved their energy for anyone who dares to question vaccines.”