Fact-checkers under fire: bias, cherry-picking and misleading conclusions exposed

Media Fact Check Unlike Canada's legacy media, Rebel News follows the facts wherever they lead. Follow along on this page for all of our coverage debunking the mainstream media's claims. Learn More

The so-called “independent” fact-checkers have labelled Rebel News as misleading for a well-sourced report that utilized manufacturer and government data.

Yet the organization, Health Feedback (an offshoot of Science Feedback) is not as impartial or objective as it claims to be. It’s part of the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN) that saw a 10,000% (yes, you read that right) increase in government grants between 2020 and 2021.

Many of the enmeshed, intertwined organizations responsible for the triumph of the IFCN are difficult to untangle, but there is a clear emphasis on funding sources from organizations like the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and by extension, Gavi, in addition to Google’s parent company Alphabet Inc.

In 2021, Alphabet partnered with VaccineFinder.org, government agencies, and pharmacies to “ensure access to authoritative vaccine information.” In doing that they also “conducted nearly 10,000 fact checks of sources appearing in Search and Google News, and invested in organizations working to stop the spread of misinformation through Google News Initiatives COVID-19 Vaccine Counter-Misinformation Open Fund.”

There is a clear collaboration between BigTech and BigPharma, with a focus on organizing the world's health and medical information through data mining.

BigTech injects “billions into futuristic health ideas,” and Google dominates internet searches worldwide.

The science editor responsible for this “fact check” is Flora Teoh, whose LinkedIn profile states a completion of the Digital Sherlocks Program run by the Atlantic Council's Digital Forensic Research Lab.

Its “Honour Roll” of funders include Facebook, Google, Pfizer, Global Affairs Canada, MERCK, etcetera.

Teoh’s claims can be rebutted as follows:

Overall, fact-checkers, like HealthFeedback.org, are influenced by conflicts of interest tied to big pharmaceutical and tech companies. Despite an assertion of independence from such influences, their fact-checks mirror the very tactics they denounce as misinformation: cherry-picking, insufficient evidence and misleading conclusions.