Facts and debate are incompatible with totalitarian 'woke' ideology: James Lindsay

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, author James Lindsay joined the show to discuss the perils of woke ideology and its rapid spread throughout academia.

Speaking about woke ideology within universities, Lindsay said, "It's the radicalized youth that is taking up idealism, taking up a very propagandized version of history."

Discussion, information, and facts rarely work on people trapped in totalitarian ideologies (like Woke) because they're mainly afraid it will be found out that they believe shameful things, as determined by the cult. The information you give them is a shameful thing to believe. — James Lindsay, against magic (@ConceptualJames) December 4, 2023

"What Mao taught is what they're teaching today — that there are the people, and then there are the enemies of the people, and what you teach is hate across that dividing line," said Lindsay.

When you're dealing with a totalitarian (puritanical) cult, most of the people involved are in an "outer school" who barely know any of the doctrine. They just know it's shameful to believe certain things and so either won't (suppression) or hide them.https://t.co/1QeGvjOhGC — James Lindsay, against magic (@ConceptualJames) December 4, 2023

Lindsay elaborated, saying, "The people are the people who have a righteous claim, the enemies of the people are people who want to stop them, and you are to hate the enemies of the people. And anything going up against them is resistance and is justified."

