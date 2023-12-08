Facts and debate are incompatible with totalitarian 'woke' ideology: James Lindsay

'What Mao taught is what they're teaching today — that there are the people, and then there are the enemies of the people, and what you teach is hate across that dividing line,' said Lindsay.

  • By Rebel News
  • December 08, 2023
  • News Analysis

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, author James Lindsay joined the show to discuss the perils of woke ideology and its rapid spread throughout academia.

Speaking about woke ideology within universities, Lindsay said, "It's the radicalized youth that is taking up idealism, taking up a very propagandized version of history."

"What Mao taught is what they're teaching today — that there are the people, and then there are the enemies of the people, and what you teach is hate across that dividing line," said Lindsay.

Lindsay elaborated, saying, "The people are the people who have a righteous claim, the enemies of the people are people who want to stop them, and you are to hate the enemies of the people. And anything going up against them is resistance and is justified."

This is just an excerpt from last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show. To watch full episodes of The Ezra Levant Show and more exclusive content, subscribe to RebelNews+.

