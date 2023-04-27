Fae Johnstone responds to Rebel News petition to have invitation to speak at YWCA event rescinded

'The hatemongers at Rebel News just launched a petition,' tweeted Fae Johnstone.

Fae Johnstone responds to Rebel News petition to have invitation to speak at YWCA event rescinded
Twitter / FaeJohnstone
Remove Ads

The biological male trans-activist slated to be the keynote speaker at the YWCA Regina annual Women on Distinction Awards accused Rebel News of being "hatemongers" on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

Johnstone sits on the national board of the YWCA, a 150-year-old organization once purported to support and advance opportunities for women and girls.

Johnstone will be the headliner at the YWCA Regina Nutrien Women of Distinction Awards on May 6.

Another target of a Rebel News campaign weighed in on the controversy.

Nili Kaplan-Myrth, a hypochondriac TV doc turned hypersensitive school board trustee in Ottawa who censored parents critical of gender theory at a school board meeting, tweeted in support of Johnstone.

Kaplan-Myrth's tweet said:

They tried that with me. They have one playbook. I’m so sorry they are harassing you, Fae. In solidarity.

To sign the petition calling on the YWCA Regina to revoke Johnstone's speaking engagement on behalf of women and girls, please click here.

news Fire Fae
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
fire_fae_ocp_redirect
  • By Sheila Gunn Reid

Fire Fae!

Fae Johnstone, a biologically male trans-identified person formerly known as Zac Johnstone, has been selected by The Regina YWCA as the keynote speaker for the Nutrien Women of Distinction Awards to be held in Regina on May 6, 2023.

Send an email

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.