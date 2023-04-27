Fae Johnstone responds to Rebel News petition to have invitation to speak at YWCA event rescinded

Twitter / FaeJohnstone

By Sheila Gunn Reid Fire Fae! Fae Johnstone, a biologically male trans-identified person formerly known as Zac Johnstone, has been selected by The Regina YWCA as the keynote speaker for the Nutrien Women of Distinction Awards to be held in Regina on May 6, 2023. Send an email

The biological male trans-activist slated to be the keynote speaker at the YWCA Regina annual Women on Distinction Awards accused Rebel News of being "hatemongers" on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

The hatemongers at Rebel News just launched a petition calling on YWCA Regina to “Fire Fae”. They misgendered me and published my deadname.



The far right is targeting trans people and trying to force us out of public life. But I’m not going anywhere. pic.twitter.com/Ydk44aDs8t — Fae Johnstone, MSW (@FaeJohnstone) April 26, 2023

Johnstone sits on the national board of the YWCA, a 150-year-old organization once purported to support and advance opportunities for women and girls.

Johnstone will be the headliner at the YWCA Regina Nutrien Women of Distinction Awards on May 6.

The Canadian chapter of the Women’s Rights Network (@WRNCanada) is calling out the Regina YWCA for inviting controversial trans activist Fae Johnstone to give a keynote speech at a women’s awards night. @TrueNorthCentre.https://t.co/5klUYLYeHm — Élie Cantin-Nantel (@elie_mcn) April 27, 2023

Another target of a Rebel News campaign weighed in on the controversy.

Nili Kaplan-Myrth, a hypochondriac TV doc turned hypersensitive school board trustee in Ottawa who censored parents critical of gender theory at a school board meeting, tweeted in support of Johnstone.

Kaplan-Myrth's tweet said:

They tried that with me. They have one playbook. I’m so sorry they are harassing you, Fae. In solidarity.

