Fairview Baptist pastor given three tickets for breaching COVID rules

I returned to Calgary, Alberta's favourite baptist church this weekend — Fairview Baptist Church — to see firsthand how the police, public health and bylaw officials would handle the church's continued defiance of capacity restrictions.

It was a good news/bad news situation this weekend. Let's start first with the good news.

Unlike previous weeks, the government officials stayed out of the church, unlike the past two weeks where they treated the church like a crime scene, taking pictures of the congregants inside during services.

The bad news, however, is that the church's pastor, Tim Stephens, has received three summonses from the government for various infractions for contravening the COVID-19 restrictions.

Pastor Stephens vowed that his congregation is going to continue to gather in worship, so this story is not over yet as it remains to be seen whether the government will up the ante on enforcement against Fairview.